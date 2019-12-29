Dick Wolfsie pops into Westfield winery that features funky outdoor seating

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick popped into Urban Vines Winery & Brewery to learn more about the beverages they’re serving up in Westfield.

Urban Vines is located at 303 E 161st Street and it has been open for business for three years.

“We were just five acres of grass before, so we created this all from the ground up,” said Noah Herron, owner of Urban Vines. “We’re a winery and brewery, so we make all of our own wines and beers here, and we have a great time doing it. So we’ve been open for a few years, and it’s gone awesome so far.”

Herron said at any different time they have up to about 20 or so wines available and right now they have about 12 beers on tap.

“They’re all made in-house by us,” said Herron.

The business isn’t just focused on drinks though. Atmosphere is a big part of what Urban Vines provides.

Urban vines is also known for its funky outdoor seating during the colder months. The winery boasts a number of heated igloos that guests can enjoy while the sit, sip and relax.

