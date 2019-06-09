Dick Wolfsie says 'hi' to sleepy sloth Sid at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A new member of the Indianapolis Zoo is already capturing hearts.

Each week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana. This week he visited Sid the sloth who just recently took up residence at the Indianapolis Zoo.

Dick spoke with Megan Keen, who takes care of Sid. Keen also oversees birds at the zoo.

"It's a good combo," explained Keen.

Sid came to the Indianapolis Zoo just about weeks ago. Keen said sloths are interesting animals that have many cool adaptations.

"They're really meant to live that arboreal, suspensory lifestyle upside-down in the trees. So they've got a lot of differences from us," explained Keen. "They've only got five vertebrae in their neck, that helps them keep, push their head all the way back against their back if they need to, kind of can smush themselves. They've got 47, ah, 46 ribs, excuse me."

Currently the zoo has five sloths that come out on a rotating basis.

