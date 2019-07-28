Dick Wolfsie sees what’s cooking at Kim’s Cookie Cafe

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick popped into Kim’s Cookie Cafe in Zionsville to see what was cooking.

Kim Estep explained each cookie at her shop is priced the same, so consumers have a lot of options at the same price point.

“We’ve got everything from the traditional chocolate chip, to a really fun mocha espresso cookie with chocolate covered coffee beans, lemon, fresh blueberry, snickerdoodle,” Kime Estep said.

Edible cookie dough is also available at the shop.

Estep said the bakery also is known for their cookies that feature logos, photos and different edible images.

Estep showed Dick how images can be transferred onto cookies for all occasions. They even made some cookies featuring photos of Daybreak hosts Brenna Donnelly and Marcus Bailey.

Click the videos to learn more about Kim’s Cookie Cafe.