Dick Wolfsie sits in on an equine therapy session at Horseshoes of Hope

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick traveled to Camby to learn more about an equine therapy program that helps children and adults who have a variety of disabilities.

Horseshoes of Hope is an equine academy that assists dozens of children and adults on a weekly basis. The academy has 11 horses that are dedicated to enhancing the lives of the participants through therapeutic riding, equine facilitated learning, hippotherapy and equine facilitated psychotherapy.

“For several years I did a lot of competitive riding, I had a breeding and training program, but I always had a deep feeling to be able to use my horses to help people, ” explained John Lambert, founder and director of Horseshoes of Hope.

Lambert explained Horseshoes of Hope is working to raise money to purchase the property in Camby outright in order to secure a regular mortgage that the business is now required to have.

If you’re interested in setting up a donation to Horseshoes of Hope, email Dick Wolfsie at wolfsie@aol.com