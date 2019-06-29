Dick Wolfsie steps back in time at 16-Bit Bar+Arcade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick popped into 16-Bit Bar+Arcade, a new retro bar and arcade located at 110 E. New York St. in Indianapolis.

The bar specializes in themes revolving around the 1980’s and 1990’s.

“You will be right back in the 80’s and 90’s like you never left,” explained Mike Clark.

The name of the business pays homage to the architecture of games that were created during that time frame.

The business has collected games and memorabilia from all over the country.

Patrons are not required to pay for the games with coins, they must purchase a drink for access to them.

To learn more about 16-bit Bar+Arcade, click the videos.