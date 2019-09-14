Dick Wolfsie ‘stops and gawks’ at unique antique collection in Zionsville

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick traveled to Zionsville to check out an impressive collection of unique antiques.

The collection can be seen from the road and drivers in Boone County will often pull over to “stop and gawk.”

Ernie Taylor has lived in his Zionsville farmhouse since 1962. But, as Dick explains, there is stuff on his lawn that has been around since 1862.

Taylor’s collection of curiosities also includes items handmade by Ernie.

One thing drivers along State Road 32 probably notice the most, however, are the dinosaurs. That’s right, dinosaurs.

“Well, I had that idea, and I was five or six years dragging in parts, and I’d get stuff out of the boneyard and come up and try to make it, and it wouldn’t suit me, so I’d cut it up and throw it back in the boneyard,” said Taylor. “After about five years, I figured I had enough to make it.”

If you walk around Taylor’s property you’ll find a rock sled, a hayloader and an old-time sidewalk tool, among other things.

