Dick Wolfsie stops by new Colts exhibit at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis to check out their new Colts exhibit, called “First and Goal.”

“It is an exciting exhibit that we partnered on that showcases not only the history of the Indianapolis Colts but brings the game of football to life for fans of all ages,” said Stephanie Pepperton??

The new exhibit is described as educational, fun and interactive.

Visitors have the opportunity to run a 10-yard dash against T.Y. Hilton, kick a field goal and do a touchdown dance with Blue.

Visitors can even virtually paint their faces like Colts superfans.

Click the videos to see Dick paint his face, do a touchdown dance, kick a field goal and run a 10-yard dash!