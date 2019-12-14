Dick Wolfsie stops by The Missing Brick

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie share a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick was in the mood for some pizza.

He checked out The Missing Brick which has a unique way to make pizza.

Dick met up with Que Wimberly with The Missing Brick. She explains that they actually partner with other brick-and-mortars to incorporate those restaurants special dishes into toppings for pizza.

Dick got a look at how they create their specialty pizzas.

To watch the segments, click on the videos.

