Dick Wolfsie tags along with 'Fringe On Wheels' in search of Indy talent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis is full of talent and one organization is on a mission to find and see all the talented artists and performers that call Indy home.

Dick Wolfsie tagged along with IndyFringe and checked out their new mobile unit "Fringe On Wheels" which is dedicated to hitting the streets of Indy in search of the city's greatest talent.

The new truck is described as a self-contained mobile performance vehicle. It is equipped with portable staging, sound equipment, lighting and much more.

"It will go out into the neighborhoods and out into the community and it's 'Fringe On Wheels' we're going to find the talent and take the talent that makes up 'Fringe' every year," said Pauline Moffat, executive director of IndyFringe. "Indiana has more talent than we know about and we're searching for it."

