Dick Wolfsie takes a lesson from CLASS UFC GYM

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) -- Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shared a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week he went to Class UFC Gym in Noblesville to check things out.

"UFC stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship. Class UFC Gym, the gym we're at, is a hit-and-box focused boutique fitness gym new in Noblesville," explained Jacob Clark who is a trainer at the gym.

The gym has over 30 years of fitness expertise just between the trainers that are on the staff.

"We have tons of different equipment to play with and use, we use high-intensity interval training, and high-intensity interval training means that we are varying different methods and modalities of training to give you the best workout each and every time you walk in the door," added Clark.

The gym offers two different class models including high-intensity training classes as well as a boxing class.

To learn more about the gym and to meet a few special guests who work there, click the videos.