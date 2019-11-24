Dick Wolfsie takes a ride in exact replica of racing great Wilbur Shaw’s Maserati

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick raced over to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to get a dose of history.

Dick was joined by John Pappas of the Boyle Racing Headquarters Foundation.

“Boyle Racing was a race team here in Indianapolis, started in 1926 and Mike Boyle had a racing team here which included racers such as Wilbur Shaw and Wild Bill Cummings,” said Pappas. “Won several races. And Wilbur Shaw, of course, is somebody we well know. He helped save the racetrack here in Indianapolis.”

Pappas brought the Boyle truck to the track with him. It was purchased in 1934, built in Indianapolis by Gudelhoefer Wagon Works. It was also used by the Boyle team and then the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after the war to help rebuild the track.

“Wilbur Shaw used it to go pick up his Maserati in New York when it was brand new and the car actually rode on this truck during its tenure here at the track,” said Pappas.

Dick even got a chance to not only see an exact replica of Wilbur Shaw’s Maserati, but he got to drive it too!

Bill Shaw, the son of Wilbur Shaw, and Donald Davidson were also at the track, sharing stories of Shaw.

“One of the most significant, important people in the history of the track. And not only as a driver, three-time winner, the first person to win back-to-back, he almost won three in a row, which has still never been done,” said Davidson.

Wilbur Shaw is also credited with saving the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from demolition after World War II.

“This place meant more to him than really more than anything he owed to the speedway,” said Shaw’s son, Bill Shaw. “Everything that he had become, he could not stand the idea of it becoming a housing development.”

Click the videos to learn more and to see Dick get behind the wheel!