Dick Wolfsie takes a ride with Golfboards Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie made a stop in Lawrence at the Indian Lake Country Club and quickly got an education on Golfboards.

Golfboards are personal transportation devices that make it easier to get around on a golf course.

Check out the videos above for more!

For more information, click here.