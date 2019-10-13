Dick Wolfsie takes a tour of the Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick went to Zionsville to check out “the most incredible home he has ever seen” during his 40 years of television. The home is also October’s Indianapolis Monthly Dream Home.

The home is nestled back off of Hunt Club Road in Zionsville and is nearly 15,000 square feet. It boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

This open-concept property features a boxing ring, a tranquil outdoor pool with plenty of patio seating, and an indoor home theater.

If you are interested in touring the home, tickets are available for $125. All of the ticket proceeds go to the Children’s Bureau, Inc.

“With Children’s Bureau we preserve families and protect Indiana children,” said Annie Martinez.

Each person who purchases a ticket will also receive a free year’s subscription to Indianapolis Monthly.

Tours are available from Oct. 11-13 and again Oct. 17-20.

Click the videos to see more.