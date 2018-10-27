Local News

Dick Wolfsie talks to actor, improv comedy teacher

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 06:50 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 09:48 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exiting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick talked to an actor and improv comedy teacher, but this isn't just any actor. Peter Spellos was a former student of Dick's at New Rochelle High School.

Spellos has an acting career littered with notable films. He's had roles in Yes Man, Men in Black II, Heartbreakers and others.

They also discuss his Breakfast Anytime Improv comedy group, where they are performing and how so see them.

For more on this story, click on the videos.

