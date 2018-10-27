Dick Wolfsie talks to actor, improv comedy teacher Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wolfsie talks to actor Peter Spellos. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exiting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

Dick Wolfsie talks to actor, improv...

This time Dick talked to an actor and improv comedy teacher, but this isn't just any actor. Peter Spellos was a former student of Dick's at New Rochelle High School.

Spellos has an acting career littered with notable films. He's had roles in Yes Man, Men in Black II, Heartbreakers and others.

Dick Wolfsie talks to actor, improve...

They also discuss his Breakfast Anytime Improv comedy group, where they are performing and how so see them.

Dick Wolfsie talks to actor, improv...

For more on this story, click on the videos.