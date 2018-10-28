Dick Wolfsie talks to Indy native, 'Double Dare' host Marc Summers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares a story that has a special connection to central Indiana.
This time Dick talked to Indianapolis native and "Double Dare" host Marc Summers about his career in show business and how he got started in Indianapolis.
Double Dare was a game show that originally ran on the children's network Nickelodeon.
They also discuss an upcoming live presentative of Double Dare happening on Nov. 8 at the Murat Theatre.
To purchase tickets to Double Dare Live!, click here.
To watch the segments, click on the videos.
