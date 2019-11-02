Dick Wolfsie visits GiGi’s Playhouse in Castleton

CASTLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center in Castleton to meet some of the patrons and check out a fun-filled dance class.

GiGi’s has been in Castleton for almost five years. The center is aimed at creating a healthy and productive environment for children and adults with Down Syndrome.

“Our mission is to provide educational and therapeutic programs to our friends with Down Syndrome and their families at no cost,” said Denisse Jensen, executive director of GiGi’s Playhouse in Castleton. “We don’t want cost to be a barrier in participation so everything we do here is free.”

Dancing is just one of the programs offered at GiGi’s.

“We created a ballroom dance program and we partnered up with Special Olympics,” said Jensen. “We have one of the largest teams in Indiana.”

Makayla Mills, a student at GiGi’s Playhouse has won 23 awards for her dance skills.

Students at GiGi’s range in age from youngsters to adults. New moms that are pregnant with a child with Down Syndrome also use GiGi’s to connect with other family members.

“Really all ages are welcomed here,” Jensen said.

Click the videos to learn more!