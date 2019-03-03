Dick Wolfsie visits with artist Nancy Noel Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dick Wolfsie visits with artist Nancy Noel. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

ZIONSVILE, Ind. (WISH) - Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick Wolfsie headed up to Zionsville where he visited with world-renowned artist Nancy Noel.

They checked out her barn as they looked at some of her animals. They also talked about a program in which she has partnered with a number of groups and hospitals and allow children with disabilities to interact with the animals in her barn.

They also take a look at Noel's studio, where she does her artwork.

To learn more about Noel and her artwork, click here.

To watch the segments, click on the videos.