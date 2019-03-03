Dick Wolfsie visits with artist Nancy Noel
ZIONSVILE, Ind. (WISH) - Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.
This time Dick Wolfsie headed up to Zionsville where he visited with world-renowned artist Nancy Noel.
They checked out her barn as they looked at some of her animals. They also talked about a program in which she has partnered with a number of groups and hospitals and allow children with disabilities to interact with the animals in her barn.
They also take a look at Noel's studio, where she does her artwork.
To learn more about Noel and her artwork, click here.
To watch the segments, click on the videos.