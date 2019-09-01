Dick Wolfsie works on his fitness at Eat the Frog Fitness in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by a new 24/7 fitness center on Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis.

Eat the Frog Fitness is a small group fitness studio that utilizes technology to help customers achieve their physical best.

“So once you download the app and you sign up for a class, you enter the studio,” explained Dan from Eat the Frog Fitness. “You just have to click on the class.”

Participants also must use Bluetooth heart monitors, called “frog pods” that track their performance during the workouts.

