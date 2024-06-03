DigIndy work to close part of Illinois Street for two months

A shot of a building belonging to Citizens Energy Group in Indianapolis, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, construction on the DigIndy Tunnel System will close part of Illinois Street near 28th Street so contractors with Citizens Energy Group can work on the project.

Citizens says construction on the DigIndy project has been ongoing at this location, but the final phase requires the full closure of Illinois Street for approximately two months.

People who drive through the area are encouraged to find alternative routes to avoid delays.

Crews say signs will detour traffic from northbound Illinois Street to parallel Meridian Street using Fall Creek Parkway North Drive. Signs will guide traffic to Illinois Street using 30th Street.

Anyone trying to access areas west of Illinois Street — between Fall Creek Parkway and 29th Street — are encouraged to use southbound Capitol Avenue.

Eastbound 28th Street detour

Drivers using 28th Street eastbound should go south at Capitol Avenue; then east along W Fall Creek Parkway N Drive; then north on Meridian Street to reconnect with 28th Street.

Westbound 28th Street detour

Signs will detour westbound traffic on 28th Street to Meridian Street; then west along 30th Street; then south along Capitol Avenue to reconnect with 28th Street.

Citizens has notified local property owners, including Ivy Tech Community College, of the construction and detour details.

According to the DigIndy website, the Fall Creek and White River Tunnels will extend approximately 10 miles, beginning near the Indiana State Fairgrounds on the north, running parallel to Fall Creek and White River, and ending near White River Parkway East Drive and West Street on the south side of Indianapolis.

Citizens says the DigIndy Tunnel System is more than 200 feet below ground and will store more than 250 million gallons of sewage during and after wet weather. The system is supposed to slowly release the sewage to the Southport Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant when capacity becomes available.

When the project is complete, Citizens says sewage overflows into Indiana waterways will be significantly reduced, and water quality will be improved.

Work on the DigIndy Tunnel System is expected to wrap up in 2025.