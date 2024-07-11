Disaster declaration in Clay County due to cyberattack

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Officials declared a local disaster in Clay County on Thursday following a cyber attack.

According to a social media post by the Clay County Emergency Management Agency, there was a “significant disruption in services” due to a criminal ransomware attack that occurred early Tuesday morning.

This incident affected operations in all offices located within the Clay County Courthouse, Community Corrections, and Clay County Probation.

Clay County Board of Commissioners filed a Local Disaster Declaration on Thursday that will be in effect for the next seven days due to the nature of the attack.

“All public offices and employees of Clay County are hereby directed to exercise the utmost diligence in the discharge of duties required of them for the duration of the emergency and in the execution of emergency and in the execution of emergency laws, regulations, and directives—state and local,” the post read.

Authorities did not say who was behind the cyber attack.