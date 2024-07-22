Disaster Loan Outreach Centers open in Monroe and Vigo counties

A still from video shared on social media on Eric Ford shows a possible tornado hitting an apartment complex partially under construction in Johnson County, Indiana, on June 25, 2023. (Provided Photo/Eric Ford via Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents and businesses across Monroe, Vigo, and neighboring counties in Indiana may now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration following severe storms that hit the area on June 25, the SBA announced on Monday.

The SBA is collaborating with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to establish Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in Monroe and Vigo counties. These centers aim to help those affected file claims and obtain information about assistance for storm-related damages.

The services are exclusively for those impacted by the June 25 storms, the SBA said.

Monroe County:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Dates: July 22 – Aug. 5.

Location: Frank Southern Ice Arena, 2100 S. Henderson St., Bloomington, IN 47401.

Hours: Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vigo County:

Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Dates: July 22 – Aug. 5.

Location: Ivy Tech Campus, 8000 Education Drive, Terre Haute, IN 47802.

Hours: Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Note: Both locations will open at noon on Monday.

The assistance is available not only to residents of Monroe and Vigo counties but also to those in Brown, Clay, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Sullivan, and Vermillion counties in Indiana, as well as Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.

SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to guide the loan application process and eligibility criteria.

Applications for property damage must be submitted by Sept. 16 while applications for Economic Injury Loans have a deadline of April 17.

Small businesses, agricultural cooperatives, and certain nonprofit organizations in the affected counties may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA if they have suffered significant financial setbacks due to the storm.

For more detailed information about the SBA disaster loan program, please visit http://www.sba.gov.