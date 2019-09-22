Discarded cigarette caused Cicero apartment fire

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities say a cigarette is to blame for an apartment fire in Cicero on Saturday.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex located at West Cass Street and Iron Bridge Road.

Investigators say when they arrived to the scene they could see heavy flames.

Two apartment units were destroyed and several other units sustained major damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

Authorities are urging residents to be aware of where you are discarding your cigarettes.