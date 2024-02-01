Disciplinary charges filed against Madison County judge

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against a Madison Circuit Court judge.

The commission is alleging that Judge Scott Norrick has a pattern of not taking action in 40 criminal cases, and “failing to adequately supervise court staff relating to the processing of case entries and orders.” The charges were brought by a seven-member commission, which specializes in ethical misconduct investigations made by judges.

The commission has brought a total of four counts against Norrick, which involve the aforementioned charges.

The Indiana Supreme Court will have the final say if any judicial misconduct occurred. Norrick is not required to, but he can file a response to charges against him within 20 days. At this time, the Indiana Supreme Court has not come to a decision on whether to proceed with a trial or drop the charges.