Discover Indiana’s top boutique hotels gaining national luxury travel praise

(WISH) — The Bottleworks Hotel (850 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 100, Indianapolis) is nominated for Best Boutique Hotel by USA Today in the 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 poll. Once the largest Coca-Cola bottling plant, this historic building now offers luxurious amenities such as a chic bar, a coffee shop, and a billiards salon. Guests can vote for Bottleworks Hotel until Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. The hotel features 139 elegantly appointed rooms, with attractions like the Garage Food Hall and Pins Mechanical Co nearby.

Indiana boasts several other boutique hotels worth exploring. Ironworks Hotel Indy (2721 E. 86th St., Indianapolis), recently recognized as one of TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best, combines industrial aesthetics with modern luxury. Spacious rooms feature exposed brick, leather, and brass, while dining options include the hearty Provision restaurant and the lighter Rize and Blue Sushi Sake Grill.

Hotel Indy brings mid-century modern elements to its decor with The Hulman restaurant throwing nods to the Indianapolis 500 and its The Cannonball Lounge rooftop bar bringing the glitz to the glamor. (Provided Photos/Hotel Indy)

Hotel Indy (141 E. Washington St., Indianapolis), a Marriott Tribute Portfolio property, is a 90-room boutique hotel located at Washington and Delaware streets. Opened in October 2021, it offers prime access to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Lucas Oil Stadium, and other downtown attractions. The hotel features The Hulman restaurant and The Cannon Ball Lounge rooftop bar, celebrating Indianapolis’ rich motor sports history.

The Alexander (333 South Delaware Street, Indianapolis), located in downtown Indianapolis, is celebrated for its emphasis on art, design, and local culture. Guests can enjoy a unique blend of contemporary style and artistic elements, making it a standout choice for those seeking an immersive cultural experience.

Hotel Carmichael (1 Carmichael Square, Carmel) is part of the Autograph Collection, offering 122 luxurious rooms with classical décor and modern amenities. Situated near The Palladium and the Monon Trail, it provides easy access to local attractions like Midtown Plaza and the Center for Performing Arts. The hotel features Vivante, a full-service restaurant, and Feinstein’s Cabaret, a live music venue.

Graduate Bloomington (210 E. Kirkwood Ave., Bloomington) is a vibrant homage to Indiana University and state culture. Located on Kirkwood Avenue, it features eclectic designs, Indiana-themed artwork, and basketball hoop light fixtures. The hotel serves as a campus hangout with spacious, well-appointed rooms and a fantastic coffee shop.

The Bradley (204 W. Main St., Fort Wayne), designed by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley, offers 124 rooms with a polished homey style. Opened in July 2021, the hotel features local artwork, custom wallpaper, and Birdie’s rooftop restaurant. Located near downtown’s waterfront and The Landing promenade, it reflects a sophisticated yet welcoming aesthetic.

The Chandler Hotel (111 E 2nd St. Madison), housed in a former 1870s livery stable, provides boutique accommodations with modern amenities such as a rooftop terrace and fitness room. Each of the eight suites at The Chandler Hotel is meticulously designed to highlight the history and charm of Madison. This boutique experience features oversized luxurious showers and locally sourced bath amenities.

