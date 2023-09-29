Discover the spookiest, family-friendly Halloween extravaganza at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Harvest Nights at Newfields is back this weekend!

It’s happening from Sept. 29-Oct. 31, offering family-friendly Halloween and fall festivities. This “spooky, not scary” event transforms the art and nature campus with various attractions for all ages.

Visitors can stroll down the Pumpkin Path of Peril and explore Mischief Manor. New additions include the Ghost Train and Garden Monsters, created by local artists.

The event features a tempting selection of food and drinks, including Cinnamon Bavarian Crème Churros, caramel corn, Bavarian pretzels, and beverages like Spooky Campfire Cocoa and Whiskey Applejack. Beer enthusiasts will appreciate new draft beers.

Jonathan Berger, vice president of marketing, highlighted the array of experiences at Harvest Nights. This celebration of Halloween and autumn is in its 4th year and has quickly become a cherished tradition for families in the Indianapolis area.

Doors typically open at 7 p.m., and tickets for the experience must be purchased in advance.