Discover unique finds during Amanda’s Winter Market at The Stutz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Amanda’s Winter Market presents an inclusive event accommodating all ages, showcasing over 40 vendors offering a diverse array of items from clothing, jewelry, art, vintage, décor, and artisanal goods to a variety of food, beverages, and coffee. Hosted at The Stutz in downtown Indianapolis, this market invites attendees to explore a wide range of products and experiences on December 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Originating from a series of successful ventures, Amanda and Jeff Newman established Carmel Consignment in 2002, expanding their enterprises to include furniture stores in Carmel and a men’s consignment shop called Newman & Co. Over time, their operations expanded, welcoming Sara Baldwin and Wyatt Newman, the Newmans’ son, to introduce The District Exchange, a teen clothing store in Carmel, fostering a venue for outdoor concerts and charitable events.

Amanda’s Exchange, a fusion of their Carmel spaces, specializes in women’s apparel, accessories, furniture, home goods, and a children’s boutique. Newman & Co. continues in Broad Ripple, focusing on men’s clothing, accessories, and a select assortment of furniture and home items. Baldwin, having established her own store, Lux & Ivy, champions vintage and sustainable lifestyle products in Broad Ripple, curating over 40 local brands and a collection of vintage, secondhand, and sustainable clothing, jewelry, and lifestyle products.

After orchestrating successful outdoor vintage markets in Indianapolis, Baldwin reunited with the Amanda’s Exchange team in 2019 to transform Amanda’s vision of a substantial artisanal market into a reality. The inaugural Amanda’s Market in June 2019 attracted 35 vendors and over 2,000 visitors, signaling its community appeal.

With their combined expertise and client base, the Newmans and Baldwin have crafted a distinctive and vibrant market experience on the north side of Indianapolis. Enthusiasts and newcomers alike are encouraged to discover the unique offerings at the upcoming Amanda’s Market.