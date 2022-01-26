Local

Discovering pet-friendly places in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who says pets can’t travel with their owners?

Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV and Amy Howell of Visit Indiana joined News 8 at Midday to discuss places around the state where you can vacation with your pets.

Some of the places included Indiana State Park Inns in these locations:

Abe Martin Lodge & Cabins, Brown County State Park, Nashville

Canyon Inn, McCormick’s Creek State Park, Spencer

Clifty Inn, Clifty Falls State Park, Madison

Fort Harrison State Park Inn, Indianapolis

Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola

Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell

Turkey Run Inn, Turkey Run State Park, Marshall

