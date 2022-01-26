Local

Discovering pet-friendly places in Indiana

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who says pets can’t travel with their owners?

Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV and Amy Howell of Visit Indiana joined News 8 at Midday to discuss places around the state where you can vacation with your pets.

Some of the places included Indiana State Park Inns in these locations:

  • Abe Martin Lodge & Cabins, Brown County State Park, Nashville
  • Canyon Inn, McCormick’s Creek State Park, Spencer
  • Clifty Inn, Clifty Falls State Park, Madison
  • Fort Harrison State Park Inn, Indianapolis
  • Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola
  • Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell
  • Turkey Run Inn, Turkey Run State Park, Marshall

