Discovering pet-friendly places in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who says pets can’t travel with their owners?
Patty Spitler of Pet Pals TV and Amy Howell of Visit Indiana joined News 8 at Midday to discuss places around the state where you can vacation with your pets.
Some of the places included Indiana State Park Inns in these locations:
- Abe Martin Lodge & Cabins, Brown County State Park, Nashville
- Canyon Inn, McCormick’s Creek State Park, Spencer
- Clifty Inn, Clifty Falls State Park, Madison
- Fort Harrison State Park Inn, Indianapolis
- Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, Angola
- Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell
- Turkey Run Inn, Turkey Run State Park, Marshall
