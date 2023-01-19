Local

‘Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero’ hits the ice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Disney on Ice Presents Find Your Hero” is skating into Gainbridge Fieldhouse this week with another magical adventure for the whole family.

During each performance, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and friends from around the Disney Kingdom will help audience members of all ages discover what it truly means to be a hero.

Organizers say fans will enjoy a mixture of classic tales and characters as well as newer characters from more recent Disney films.

Cale Bergerson, one of the show’s performers, promises a wonderful time for everyone.

“We tell the wonderful stories of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘Tangled, and ‘Little Mermaid’…there’s something for everyone in this show. We also have these beautiful costumes that we get to wear every day, which is so much fun.”

Bergerson says one of his favorite costumes is the one he wears in “Be Our Guest.”

“What I love about this costume is all these Swarovski crystals. The detailing and the stitching and all the colors that are in these costumers are amazing. We have wonderful costumers with our Disney on Ice group. What’s great about ‘Be Our Guest’ is there are so many lights and so many colors, and all the colors actually bounce off the costumes and they’re all over the ice. It’s just really, really exciting.”

“Disney on Ice presents Find Your Hero” runs through Sunday, with 9 shows on the schedule. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.