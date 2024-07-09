Disney On Ice returns in January to feature fun from ‘Frozen,’ ‘Encanto’

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 5: Olaf of Frozen movie performs during the Disney On Ice first show at Auditorio Nacional on July 5, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Disney On Ice is set to make its enchanting comeback in under seven months, and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the performers who will grace the rink.

According to a release, for the first time, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen,” and Disney Animation’s “Encanto” will come to life through ice skating.

The audience can sing along to their favorite songs while also watching aerial acrobatics and more when the show makes its way to Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from Jan. 22-26.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advanced tickets starting Tuesday and general tickets on July 16. Fans can still sign up to become Disney On Ice Preferred Customers and gain access to the pre-sale access code.

Wondering who you may see at Disney On Ice?

Anna, Elsa, Mirabel, and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy, and many more.

Olaf, the lovable snowman, will also be in attendance to narrate the captivating story of “Frozen.” Following the “Frozen” adventure, fans will journey to see the enchanting story of “Enchanto” unfold as Mirabel tells the tale.

Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office.