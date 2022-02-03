Local

Dispatchers: Call 911 only for emergencies during snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 911 Center answers, on average, about 1 million emergency calls for Indianapolis and the rest of Marion County.

Call volume picks up when a significant weather storm is ahead.

Director Michael Hubbs says the center will remain fully staffed now through Friday. “We fully expect to answer several thousand 911 calls over the next 48 hours.”

More than 170 dispatchers work at the center, and some will put in shifts from 12-16 hours. However, Tara Merkle and other dispatchers say they are ready to do their part ahead of the storm and work with the community. “We want people to know we will answer the call. We want them to stay calm and answer our questions,” Merkle said.

Hubbs says callers may experience longer wait times getting through to dispatch. So, it’s important for callers with nonemergency calls not to clog up the lines.

The nonemergency number is 317-327-3811, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s Office webpage.

Lawrence Police Department’s website lists this nonemergency number: 317-545-7575.

Beech Grove Police Department’s website lists these nonemergency numbers: 317-782-4949 or 317-782-4934.

“It all starts with the caller recognizing the situation. If it is an emergency, call us, but if it is not, call a nonemergency number. When you call 911, it is in the system, and we have to answer, and we have to get through that flood of calls until we get through to the real emergency,” Hubbs said.

Even though there is the potential for added stress due to getting more calls, Tara says, her main concern is to get people the help they need.

Merkle said, “If it is that dangerous for us, and we have to be out in it. We are worried about these guys and how they’re going to be dealing with the weather and potential outages.”