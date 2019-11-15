District Theater needs your help raising money for renovations by December

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The District Theater at 627 Massachusetts Avenue is raising $30,000 to complete interior and exterior renovations to make it a more inviting space for the community.

They’re asking for the community to help donate. The deadline to have the funds is December.

“We bring joy to people. Little ones, the older ones and the under 40s who are making Mass Ave their home,” said Pauline Moffat, District Theater manager.

Moffat said she hopes the improvements will be finished by next summer. Improvements include a remodeled lobby and facade of the building, new windows, canopy and an outdoor stage for street performers.

“We’re gonna have a little space for the buskers and there they can play their music, they can dance, they can recite poetry, they can tell a story and feel free to do what they like, they can keep the streets entertained and it’s free and it’s nothing like free entertainment to bring people together,” Moffat said.

The District Theater board members applied for a $30,000 matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA).

“The board is focused on how to really upgrade that space into a first class space for artists and audiences and we at the Central Indiana Community Foudation have put in $250,000 so far, but we need help we can’t keep doing this by ourselves,” said board chairman and President/CEO of the Central Indiana Community Foundation.