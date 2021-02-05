Districts ask for changes in ILEARN testing requirements

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eight central Indiana school districts are raising concerns about ILEARN testing this year. The group points to constraints due to the pandemic.

ILEARN testing requirements haven’t changed for 2021.



In response, the group of superintendents signed and sent a letter to the State Department of Education, asking Indiana to reconsider the student assessment test.

In part the letter said “The testing plan is unreasonable and unrealistic given the current operation of schools this year. We request consideration be given to reducing or eliminating the current requirements.”

These are the 8 districts and superintendents named in the letter:

Dr. Derek Arrowood, Superintendent Hamilton Heights Schools

Dr. Allen Bourff, Superintendent Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, Superintendent Noblesville Schools

Ms. Mary Roberson, Superintendent Sheridan Schools

Dr. Ryan Glaze, Superintendent Tipton Community Schools

Mr. Chris Baldwin, Interim Superintendent Westfield Washington Schools

Dr. Scott Robison, Superintendent Zionsville Community Schools

The group of superintendents said the current testing plan is a “daunting task.”

The letter asks for additional time for makeup testing and a way to accommodate virtual learners.

The districts fear the testing would consume eight to twelve days in a school year where learning has already been greatly diminished.

They also note that 10 percent of families are still learning virtually and would potentially miss the testing. This would jeopardize the district’s ability to meet a 95 percent federal participation.

The letter also suggests that staffing shortages are currently an issue and there is concern the schools won’t meet basic staffing needs, if the tests were to go on.

