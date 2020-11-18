Disturbance between neighbors results in shooting, 1 in critical condition

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – A shooting on the northeast side Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Cider Mill Lane for a report of a person shot around 8 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, police described the incident as a “disturbance between neighbors.”

LPD said the person shot was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The person who fired the gun remained on the scene and is being cooperative, according to police.