Ditch Road bridge over I-465 to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Ditch Road bridge over Interstate 465, just south of 96th Street, will close Monday for an estimated seven months so that it can be replaced.

The bridge has reached the end of its "service life" and must be replaced, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. INDOT crews will add sidewalks on both sides of the new bridge and work on nearby portions of I-465.

While the bridge is closed from Monday to Sept. 30, INDOT suggests drivers take Ditch Road to 86th Street, travel north on Springmill Road, then turn left onto 96th Street as a detour.