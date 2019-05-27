Divers recover body of suspected drowning victim in Allen's Creek

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Divers recovered the body of a suspected drowning victim Sunday night in Allen's Creek following an hourslong recovery effort.

The man had been boating with his family in the waterway near Lake Monroe before witnesses reported seeing him fall in the water around 3:30 p.m., Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials said.

Authorities closed a boat ramp and interviewed witnesses Sunday afternoon as rescue crews scanned the water with sonar cameras.

At least four search and rescue boats assisted in the recovery effort, according to DNR spokesperson Dave Moss.

"Wear your life jackets," he advised other boaters and swimmers. "They do save lives."

Moss was unable to confirm if the man pulled from Allen's Creek had worn a life jacket or what he was doing immediately before falling in the water.

"We're not sure if he fell in from the boat or if he was swimming near the boat before he went under," he told News 8.

Officials declined to identify the man Sunday night but said his family had been notified of his death.

The Allen's Creek incident marked the third drowning recovery effort in central Indiana led by DNR officials since Thursday.

Divers have not recovered the bodies of a White River kayaker reported missing Saturday in Indianapolis or a 4-year-old boy swept away by floodwaters Thursday in Delphi.