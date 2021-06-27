Divers search after report of car into White River near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are at the scene of a reported car into the White River.
Police around 5:20 p.m. Sunday received a report of a vehicle going into the water near Oliver Avenue and South White River Parkway West Drive.
Divers with IFD were in the water searching, according to the News 8 crew on the scene.
Police said they had not confirmed whether the vehicle was occupied when it went into the water.
This story will be updated.