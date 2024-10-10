Diverse voices bloom in ‘Rich Soil’ art exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum unveiled a groundbreaking new exhibition, “Rich Soil.” It features the works of 21 talented Indiana minority artists.

“We started the program last year with the Latino Artist Mentorship Program, which focused on Latino artists,” said Daniel Del Real, artist mentor for The Minority Art Program for Success. “This year, we decided to open it up to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) artists because we felt the need went beyond Latino artists.”

This vibrant collection showcases various paintings, photographs, and drawings, each reflecting its creator’s experiences and cultural heritage.

“It’s essentially a nine-month program where we take the artists through our crash course of workshops, and they get to learn things about marketing, writing artist bios, having headshots taken, doing tax workshops, and anything they need to know to run a business as an artist,” Del Real said.

The exhibition aims to amplify the voices and stories of these artists while providing them with a platform to share their unique perspectives and creative visions.

“Many of the minority artists I’ve worked with haven’t always been adequately prepared,” Del Real said. “So, I’ve always sat with them to write their bios. Even if they needed a headshot, I would use my phone camera to take their photo.”

You can expect to be captivated by the stunning artwork on display. Each one is a testament to the artists’ journeys and the diverse tapestry of Indiana’s cultural landscape.

“In the future, we don’t let our artists go off independently,” Del Real said. “We continue to engage with them and provide them opportunities that come to us.”

The exhibit promises paintings that celebrate ancestral roots and thought-provoking photographs that explore issues of identity and social justice.

“It shows the global influence that we have here in Indy,” Del Real said. “The cohort consists of artists who are both black and Latino. But we also have artists from Ethiopia, one from India, and, as I mentioned, another Brazilian artist of Japanese descent.”

The exhibit is now open to the public for free between Oct. 5 – Dec. 1.

(Provided Photo/Minority Artists Program for Success: The Substance of Things Hoped for by Kierra Ready)