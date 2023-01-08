Local

Divorced couple dies in murder-suicide in Hendricks County

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A divorced couple who were found fatally shot in Avon Saturday morning died in a murder-suicide, according the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Sunday.

At 9:14 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the report of a welfare check in the 10000 block of County Road 100 South. A family member stated that they were unable to reach a loved one at the home and that the person had not reported to work in several days, police said.

A family member made entry into the home with the assistance of Hendrick’s County deputies and found Diane Cook, 65, and Barri Cook, 61, dead inside the home.

Investigators revealed the Cooks’ had been recently divorced since 2019, but were still living in the same residence. There was some type of altercation within the home, and Diane was shot multiple times by Barri.

Barri died from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Hendricks County Authorities are also asking for assistance from the community in identifying family members or legal next of kin for Barri Cook. If anyone has any information that might help contact the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office at 317- 718-2910.