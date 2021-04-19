Local

Diya TV founder and CEO talks about Indian-Americans, Sikhs in Indiana

by: Nina Criscuolo
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sikh community is more broadly a part of the Indian-American population, the second largest immigrant group in Indiana.

News 8’s Nina Criscuolo spoke with the founder and CEO of Diya TV Ravi Kapur.

Diya TV programming is geared toward Indian-American and South Asian interests and can be see on WISH-TV subchannel 8.4.

Kapur says Sikhs are warm-hearted and inclusive and just want to live out the American dream.

