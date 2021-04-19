Diya TV founder and CEO talks about Indian-Americans, Sikhs in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Sikh community is more broadly a part of the Indian-American population, the second largest immigrant group in Indiana.
- Sikh community remembers 4 members killed in FedEx mass shooting
- FedEx shooting victims: Family, friends share memories
News 8’s Nina Criscuolo spoke with the founder and CEO of Diya TV Ravi Kapur.
Diya TV programming is geared toward Indian-American and South Asian interests and can be see on WISH-TV subchannel 8.4.
Kapur says Sikhs are warm-hearted and inclusive and just want to live out the American dream.
Watch the video for the full interview.