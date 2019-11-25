DMV holds hearing on gender changes to Indiana licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana residents were given the opportunity to provide their opinion on gender changes on Indiana driver’s licenses.

Drivers have had the option to change the gender listed on your driver’s license since 2009.

Drivers just had to get a form signed by their doctor.

Now there area few more steps if you want to make the change.

It still starts with getting the form from the Indiana State Department of Health signed by your doctor.

The agency tried to make the changes earlier this year but Attorney General Curtis Hill objected to it.