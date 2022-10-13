Local

DNA identifies remains found in 1994 in Hancock County as Ohio woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — DNA has determined remains found in 1994 under a Hancock County bridge belonged to a Cleveland, Ohio, woman, the county sheriff’s department announced Wednesday in a social media post.

Doreen M. Tiedman, 34, was known to hitchhike throughout the United States. She’d not been in contact with her family since January 1994. Her remains were found in October 1994 “in a wooded area under a bridge,” the post said without providing any additional detail on the location.

She’d been listed with the Cleveland Police Department as missing since May 1996.

Hancock County authorities believe Tiedman’s “remains were likely there for several months before discovery,” the post said.

A clay rendering using her bones was made to try to identify her after the remains were found.

In August 2021, the sheriff’s department worked with the Indiana State Police to begin DNA testing. A DNA profile was created this past summer, and Tiedman’s identity was determined.

The post did not provide any information on Tiedman’s cause of death or whether it may have involved foul play.

The sheriff’s department now hopes to learn additional information about the case.