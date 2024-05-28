DNR: Body of Greenwood man recovered from Lake Lemon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Greenwood man was recovered Tuesday morning from Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County.
Monroe County Dispatch Center received a report that 23-year-old Nathan Stout went missing from his group of friends near the beach area of Riddle Point Park just after 6:30 a.m., a release said.
Stout was last seen near the water’s ridge at 2 a.m. Conservation officers located his body near the area around 10 a.m.
An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.