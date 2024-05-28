Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

DNR: Body of Greenwood man recovered from Lake Lemon

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Greenwood man was recovered Tuesday morning from Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County.

Monroe County Dispatch Center received a report that 23-year-old Nathan Stout went missing from his group of friends near the beach area of Riddle Point Park just after 6:30 a.m., a release said.

Stout was last seen near the water’s ridge at 2 a.m. Conservation officers located his body near the area around 10 a.m.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

7th annual Book Fest and...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Blue Avocado
All Indiana /
Amicia and Cody tap into...
All Indiana /
Annual Special Olympics taking place...
All Indiana /
Stewart-Haas Racing to end operations...
Motorsports /
Preservationists call Hogsett’s Eleven Park...
Indiana News /
State, feds to open storm...
Indiana News /
34-year-old sought for murder at...
Crime Watch 8 /