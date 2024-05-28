DNR: Body of Greenwood man recovered from Lake Lemon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a Greenwood man was recovered Tuesday morning from Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe County.

Monroe County Dispatch Center received a report that 23-year-old Nathan Stout went missing from his group of friends near the beach area of Riddle Point Park just after 6:30 a.m., a release said.

Stout was last seen near the water’s ridge at 2 a.m. Conservation officers located his body near the area around 10 a.m.

An exact cause of death is pending autopsy results.