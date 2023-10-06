Do the Time Warp in Indy with ‘Rocky Horror’ star Barry Bostwick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers who love “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” can celebrate the film’s 48th anniversary with original cast member Barry Bostwick — the iconic Brad Majors — at special screenings in Indianapolis and Evansville.

Bostwick will bring the “Rocky Horror” anniversary tour to Aiken Theatre in Evansville on Oct. 13 and Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis on Oct. 14.

Along with meet-and-greets, the show features a costume contest, memorabilia and costumes from the movie, and an interactive “Rocky Horror” screening where fans can dance to the time warp, shout out their favorite lines, and sing along with every song.

“Forty-eight years ago, Susan Sarandon and I jumped off a plane in London and into a world we never could have expected to be honoring and celebrating all these years later,” Bostwick said in a release. “Rocky has changed lives, not just ours, and had a profound effect on how we accept our differences in this world.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a 1975 musical/comedy/science fiction/horror film based on a stage show of the same name, tells the tale of nerdy couple Brad and Janet, whose lives are changed forever after they seek shelter in a creepy castle in a rainstorm and end up as the guests of Tim Curry’s fabulous — and devious — Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

General admission and limited VIP tickets (which include a meet-and-greet with Barry Bostwick) are on sale now, so come on up to the lab and see what’s on the slab!

Click here for more information about tour dates and tickets.