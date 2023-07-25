Docs: Muncie man posed as cop while trying to kidnap 3 children

SARATOGA, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie sex offender is facing multiple charges of attempted kidnapping in Randolph County after he was accused of trying to persuade three children to get into his car.

Kevin Jameson is charged with three counts of attempted kidnapping.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 8, a woman named Ms. Williams told officers on July 9 that her grandchildren, ages 8, 9, and 10, were approached by a man in a black SUV as they were riding their bikes near the Saratoga Lions Club. That is about 8 miles northeast of Winchester.

The children reported that a man, later identified as Jameson, told them he was a police officer and asked if they wanted to ride in his “cop car.” He then showed the children a video of what appeared to be a crime, according to court docs.

Jameson told the children to get inside his SUV so they could view the video.

Williams told officers that the children became suspicious, and the older child suggested they should leave. The children said as they left the area, they saw the SUV drive towards Saratoga, traveling north on County Road 300 East.

Williams informed a deputy that she knew a person who reported seeing a similar black SUV at around midnight on July 9. She told police that the person saw a man in a black SUV pull up behind her vehicle, get out, and throw trash away in her trash can.

The woman Williams knew said she looked inside the trash can and found bills, an empty prescription bottle, and a letter from jail. All items had Jameson’s name on them, police say.

Williams told police she talked with the woman and began researching Jameson. Police say she learned of previous court cases and discovered mugshots that she showed her three grandchildren. The children identified Jameson as the man who attempted to lure them inside his vehicle.

A deputy learned that Jameson was living in Muncie. The deputy confirmed with officials in Delaware County that a 2011 black Chevrolet Traverse matching the description of the suspect’s SUV was registered in Jameson’s name.

Jameson was on probation in Delaware County on a similar case from 2016 that was transferred from Carrol County. In that case, Jameson pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted kidnapping involving a child under the age of 14. Police say he offered to give the child $10 to get into his car.

An initial hearing was held Monday. He is due back in court on Nov. 12. A booking photo was not immediately available.