Doctor discusses new report showing rise in suicide rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The newest number for the CDC show suicide rates have grown 33% in the past two decades.

That rise includes all age groups but there is a growing concern about the number of young people taking their lives.

Dr. Brian Wagers, at Riley Children’s Hospital at IU Health, stopped by Daybreak Thursday.

He talked about the new report, signs parents should become aware of, pressures and mental health issues young people are facing and why such a conversation is needed.

