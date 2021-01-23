Doctor looks to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence by showing scans of infected lungs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A doctor in Indianapolis is sharing some powerful pictures hoping to boost confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine after recently receiving both doses.

The photos are side by side lung scans comparing a healthy lung versus one infected with COVID, showing the damage the virus can cause.

The one to the right is a scan of a healthy lung and is black which shows the lung is full of good and healthy air. That’s according to Dr. Lauren Ladd a radiologist at IU Health Methodist Hospital who says the left scan is filled with areas of grey, which show the virus.

As a radiologist, Dr. Ladd admits she’s outside her area of expertise in the realm of infectious disease, but she has also read and studied hundreds of pages of information on vaccine technology and the Pfizer research data.

Now that Dr. Ladd has had both doses of the vaccine, she wants others to know she believes science heals.

“I think this is the best way for us to get back to a normal life. I want my 4-year-old and 2-year-old to be able to hug their grandparents without worrying my parents are going to end up sick in the hospital,” said Dr. Ladd, also mentioned she looks forward to not having to look at the lung scans of COVID patients.

But in the meantime, if you have had COVID-19 with or without symptoms it’s a good idea to visit your doctor to determine if a lung scan is right for you.