Doctors encouraging New Year's Eve caution when it comes to alcohol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Doctors want to get the word out that New Year's Eve marks the part of the holiday season when they see alcohol related emergency room visits spike.

They say it goes beyond injuries caused from driving under the influence. In many cases, people will often land themselves in the ER without even getting behind the wheel.

Doctors say New Year's Eve is a time when they find themselves treating more and more people for alcohol poisoning and other related illnesses.

Dr. Steven Wipprecht at IU Health says once a patient arrives and into their care, excessive drinking can make it harder for doctors to provide ER patients with the best care possible.

"Our trauma evaluation completely changes," he said.

"All of a sudden you take somebody who's reliable and can do a great exam to now someone who's unreliable and we can't trust if they do or do not have belly pain. We can't tell if they're moving or acting appropriately because they're impaired."

Doctors encourage the buddy system for those going out. They say there's strength in numbers that way everyone can have fun while being safe.

Even though they hope this warning will slow down drinkers during New Year's they know that accidents may still take place.

"We don't want to see you in the emergency room, but we'll be prepared to take care of you if you do come," Dr. Wipprecht said.

Also when it comes to possible hangovers the next day, Pedialyte is now seeling their new electrolyte-filled "Sparkling Rush" drink.



You can find it in your local Meijer stores and at Target.