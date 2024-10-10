Dog killed in garage fire at southeast side home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dog was killed Wednesday in a garage fire at a home on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, IFD firefighters were dispatched to the 8000 block of Parcrest Court after reports of a fire breaking out in a garage at a home.

The home’s occupants told IFD that they smelled smoke in the garage and evacuated, but were unable to successfully retrieve the dog. The occupants told IFD they are unclear on what could have started the fire.

Heavy fire destroyed the garage area and thick black smoke filled the home. The occupants were checked at the scene by medics and released. The family lived in the home for about 8 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department via Facebook)

