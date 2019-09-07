Dog loses eye after another dog attacks it on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The owner of a beloved dog says it was brutally attacked in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

The pet’s owner, Catherine Hayes, said another dog stuck its head through a fence and bit her dog’s face.

“So much blood. It was so bloody,” she said.

Her dog lost its eye. Hayes said her rescue pup and loyal companion can now be a pirate for Halloween.

“The globe was taken out. Her tear ducts were taken out.”

Hayes’ dog, Zelda, is expected to survive the attack, and the neighborhood has turned its focus to finding the other dog and its owner.

Hayes, her husband and the mutt were playing in a neighbor’s yard Monday night near Central Avenue and East 47th Street on the north side.

“We were inside the fence, and there was an older couple, maybe early 60s, walking by.”

Witnesses said the couple had two dogs, both on leashes. The man had a tan or brown boxer mix. The woman had a black and white, short-haired terrier mix.

Hayes said the black and white dog, which appeared to weigh about 30 pounds, led the woman toward Zelda.

“She allowed the dog to approach the fence. And as the dog approached the fence, it lunged through the slats here and bit my dog right in the face and punctured her eye. I almost thought I was going to faint. It was just … my T-shirt was covered in blood, my tennis shoes, there was so much blood.”

A neighbor, Jenny Melind, said she and her daughter witnessed the attack.

“We had just been petting the little dog and then we heard the commotion,” Melind said.

She estimated it happened in under a minute. “Yeah, it happened superfast.”

Melind corroborated Hayes’ claim that the couple with the two dogs left the scene of the attack.

Hayes said, “I just really wish the woman would have stopped. She turned and ran with her dog.”

Hayes said she plans to file a criminal complaint, but the only accountability she wants is an apology.

“It’s gonna happen again.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Animal Care Services said Friday they have no active investigation.