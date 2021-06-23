Local

Dog lovers, Yappy Hour returns to White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hey, pups, Yappy Hour will return to Historic Military Park at White River State Park on Thursday night.

The series of free family-friendly events welcomes people and pups alike with music, food carts, yard games, multiple local dog vendors, and dog training demos.

The free event will be from 6-8-30 p.m. and recurs on July, 29, Aug. 19 and Sept. 30. Paid parking is available in the state park’s underground garage off Washington Street across from the JW Marriott hotel.

Dogs at the state park must remain leashed.